He knows issues, how to negotiate and, how to manage, as he showed as governor of Indiana. He does not go to dinner alone with any woman except his wife, and is safe from #MeToo retaliation, a real blessing these days. At one point a radio talk show host as well as a lawyer, he is articulate and a first-class debater, as he demonstrated during the 2016 election campaign. He took on Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's VP running mate advertised as solid, and broke him up into little pieces sprinkled on a national TV audience.