Goldberg: What do progressives have against vaporous substances?

In the classic 1979 comedy “The Jerk,” Steve Martin plays a very dumb guy who often misses the point. In one scene, while he’s working as a gas station attendant, an assassin tries to kill him with a high-powered rifle. When the bullets start whizzing past his head and popping holes in some motor oil cans, he immediately assumes the cans must be defective because they’re spontaneously springing leaks. When the sniper is pointed out to him, he then concludes: “He hates these cans!” He then runs past a soda vending machine, and as the bullets rip into that, he shouts, “There are cans in there too!”