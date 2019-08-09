Sprinkle: Baltimore’s problems aren’t rats or racism

To be clear — Baltimore officials do not have a stellar reputation. Two of the last three mayors were forced to resign. The third, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, during the Baltimore riots in 2015, ordered the City Police to stand down and told them to give “those who wished to destroy space to do that as well.” Even she was later labeled a racist after referring to “thugs” who were involved in the mayhem. And let’s not forget the former police commissioner who was sentenced to 10 months in prison for failing to file tax returns.