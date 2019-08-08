Pyatt: Not an appealing choice between Trump, Democratic presidential candidates

Baltimore has its problems, to be sure, but there is no single individual or group to pin the blame on. I have met Rep. Elijah Cummings on one or two occasions. I have quite a few friends who have worked with Mr. Cummings, and I have not heard one negative complaint. All say he is a hardworking and diligent individual. I don’t know if this is because I only ask the appropriate people, but there has been no first-hand account of wrongdoing. All say he is doing the best he can under difficult circumstances. I’m sure if you dig deep enough, you can find dirt on just about anybody. Is “Moscow” Mitch McConnell above reproach?