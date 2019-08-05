Davidson: Mueller report musings, from the disturbing (Republicans) to the absurd (Democrats)

My takes on the Mueller hearings. The purpose of the investigation was to investigate Russian interference into the presidential election of 2016 and confidentially report findings to the attorney general. In that the cloud of legitimacy over that election was of great public interest, Attorney General Barr decided to release as much of the report as he possibly could. No matter what the outcome of the report was, there will always be an asterisk next to the Trump presidency similar to the home run records of the chemically enhanced baseball stars.
The reason there was a need for a special council was that several people in the Trump campaign and administration had overt ties to the Russian Government that was being investigated, including then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the process. In this highly partisan administration this meant that the process was taken out of the hands of the party loyalist and put in the hands of an independent person that actually would investigate from the middle. As a result many of those Trump close associates were found guilty of crimes. Some related to the investigation and others totally unrelated which were referred to the proper authority to adjudicate them. Anyone that has passed a bar examination will tell you that is the sworn duty of every officer of the court. Mueller, himself, would have been guilty of a crime had he not done so.
If the Republicans that have been aiding and abetting this POTUS since day one got anything from this hearing it is there is no doubt the Russians interfered the election and several members of the Trump administration had direct nefarious ties to the Russians. Listening to the Republican members of the committee was really disturbing to me. The case they were making was:
1) The Democrats are the ones that should be investigated as they commissioned the report. My answer to that is they are currently being investigated and those that broke the law should be punished to the full extent.
2) The report is unfair as it was composed by a team mostly consisting of democrats. Whoa, isn’t this the exact fear that I expressed when this highly partisan Republican party was larding up the court with extreme conservatives? “I don’t want to live in a World where heaven forbid I be called into court to defend myself and I have to poll the jurists on which party they belong to.” In the 2018 election I could not help but wonder if the FLA post master in the post office that failed to deliver a full cart of ballots that were mailed timely and by law were entitled to be counted was a Republican.
3) The President should be given the same presumption of innocence that any other ordinary citizen gets. Maybe on the Stormy Daniels case that applies. In my opinion when it comes to cavorting with the enemy in affairs of state that does not apply. We must get to the truth using any means necessary.
As to the Democrats, I found their approach absurd. The American people did not need to hear from Mueller that the president obstructed justice. We have been watching it and reading it in his tweets from the moment this investigations started. He’s used pardons as weapons and open threats to potential witnesses. He’s repeatedly lied about just about everything. They somehow thought if they could get Mueller to read his report it would magically sink in. I’m a year or two younger than Mr. Mueller but I can relate to what the questioners got vs. what they were after. If my hearing aid battery is running low or my head is turned in the wrong direction I will ask you to repeat what you said. If you expect me to find a quote in a 428-page document under the pressure millions of people watching it will take me a while to find it. I need a pill minder so that I take my medicine on time and not take it more than once a day.
Mr. McCann seems to be the piece to the puzzle that raises this issue to the level of impeachment. The president demanded he lie to the Special Counsel. That is witness tampering. We can only assume that he did the same with as many of the others as he could but in the case of McCann we have sworn testimony from the man himself. McCann was so disturbed at the prospect that he could go to jail if he succumbed to the pressure he resigned, which in my opinion makes him a true patriot. To this day, the president continues to obstruct justice as he is using all of the powers of his wealth and office to prevent McCann from testifying before the body that determines if this is an impeachable crime.
What the democrats failed to do as they were sticking to their poor strategy was to follow up on the Republican line of questions which were designed to get Mueller to say “No Collusion.” The crime is conspiracy and they cut him off before he could expand his remarks to alter the answer in the report. The Republicans went for and got “No Collusion.” Shame on you Democrats for not asking him to finish his comments.
Steven Davidson writes from New Windsor.