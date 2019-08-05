Davidson: Mueller report musings, from the disturbing (Republicans) to the absurd (Democrats)

As to the Democrats, I found their approach absurd. The American people did not need to hear from Mueller that the president obstructed justice. We have been watching it and reading it in his tweets from the moment this investigations started. He’s used pardons as weapons and open threats to potential witnesses. He’s repeatedly lied about just about everything. They somehow thought if they could get Mueller to read his report it would magically sink in. I’m a year or two younger than Mr. Mueller but I can relate to what the questioners got vs. what they were after. If my hearing aid battery is running low or my head is turned in the wrong direction I will ask you to repeat what you said. If you expect me to find a quote in a 428-page document under the pressure millions of people watching it will take me a while to find it. I need a pill minder so that I take my medicine on time and not take it more than once a day.