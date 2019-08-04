Bouchat: My goal remains to empower the people, help get charter referendum passed in 2022

It is my objective to be the best possible commissioner I can be based upon my education, experience, knowledge thereof and God-given intelligence.
With that said, I am committed to fulfilling exactly what I campaigned on, while learning the politics, procedures, administrative cycles, personalities, players, and both formal and informal chains of command in Carroll County government. Once a full year has passed, I will feel better equipped to get on the front end of influencing policies and legislation.
For those who understood I was not planning to run for commissioner again, because it is my objective to eliminate the position, it was self evident. Three-and-a-half years of my term is a lot of time left for me to learn and take action just as I promised.
It shall be my final political objective in November 2022 to pass a Carroll County charter referendum delivering freedom to our citizens. However, between now and then, lots has to be done on a multitude of initiatives.
With our senior population estimated to reach 58,000 by 2030, the Board will be briefed by our Citizen Services staff soon. First as a public awareness, then work on a long-term financial assessment as to what it means for the budget process and future generations of taxpayers. To emphasize the seriousness of this, let’s put it into perspective. If the county’s population stays flat, as some citizens want, 34.5% of the population will need senior citizen services, housing, hospitalization, emergency services, hospice, etc.
Every professional who presently works in these fields will tell you the existing institutions are stressed, especially all 14 independent fire companies. Along with our county budget.
Today’s Carroll County is not the county I remember 40 years ago visiting my grandfather and uncle. Good, bad, indifferent can be argued, but it wouldn’t change our future nor what we are faced with.
Contrary to what some of my critics think motivates me, having an independent Carroll County charter is one of the most important political science components for addressing our concerns. Our local government needs to have countywide elected leadership setting the vision and policies to navigate us through the unknown future.
At present, our county is run by a county administrator, Board president and commissioner Board. The administrator is a political appointee of the Board, the president is voted on by the Board and the commissioners are each elected by one-fifth of the county. Nowhere in this system is any one individual held accountable to the entire population of the county. The Board president’s own political self-interest lies with and is protected by one-fifth of the county in their district. The administrator’s self-interest lies in appeasing the commissioners, especially the Board president whom they work closely with.
Commissioners, including the Board president, only work part-time in actually running the government, regardless of what any past or present commissioner will tell you. Social events, seminars, graduations, ribbon-cuttings, etc., — the list is long — does not constitute running the government.
The administrator runs the county while commissioners are figureheads that rubber stamp most of what comes before them generated by the administration.
The county is a half-billion-dollar public institution run by someone not elected by the people answering to five part-time employees. Five employees who, by law, are restricted from gathering in excess of two while talking about issues before the Board. Plus, all are subjected to public information requests, meaning all emails and texts can be collected and disclosed publicly. This results in the following: instead of intellectual discussions taking place on the record, due to fear of exposure or open meetings act violations, phone conversations or face-to-face behind-closed-doors meetings happen, causing the administrator to have the most advantageous position of all.
Commissioners can not all talk to one another on a subject before the Board, but the administrator can, and they meet behind closed doors with the Board president.
Therefore, every time I hear someone say we need to keep commissioner government because it is open and transparent to the people, I know they are speaking out of pure ignorance, in an innocent sense, unless you actually serve or served as a commissioner and still say it. After all, no one can seriously be that oblivious to the obvious in a work environment.
Empower the people and push back on the self-interested political players that do not have average citizens concerns in their hearts.
In closing, beware of people who moved into the county from the D.C. suburbs after building big custom homes here. Their primary concern is the excessive values of their custom homes carrying larger-than-average tax assessments.
I care about your future well-being and economic prosperity, so pay attention and don’t get deceived.
Carroll County Commissioner Eric Bouchat represents District 4.