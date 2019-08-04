Bouchat: My goal remains to empower the people, help get charter referendum passed in 2022

At present, our county is run by a county administrator, Board president and commissioner Board. The administrator is a political appointee of the Board, the president is voted on by the Board and the commissioners are each elected by one-fifth of the county. Nowhere in this system is any one individual held accountable to the entire population of the county. The Board president’s own political self-interest lies with and is protected by one-fifth of the county in their district. The administrator’s self-interest lies in appeasing the commissioners, especially the Board president whom they work closely with.