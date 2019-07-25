Ready: Time has come for action on redistricting reform legislation in Maryland

If there is hesitancy by the Democratic majority in Annapolis to act unilaterally on redistricting reform here in Maryland because of national politics (and oh how I wish that was the case when it comes to tax policy and job-killing regulations), then let’s sit down with our neighbors in Virginia who have, perhaps, more Republican congressional representatives than statewide election results indicate they should and hammer out a joint plan to convert to non-partisan redistricting. It could absolutely be done in a way that shows respect for the people that we serve. Politicians picking their voters is not working for Maryland.