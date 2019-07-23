Davidson: Benefits vs. needs and the politicians who want to keep voters depending on the government

I worked at social security headquarters for 30 years. Most citizens have no idea what this program is and when asked the wrong answer given is “it’s a pension program.” When passed it actually was a basket of 16 social programs, the most popular being the retirement income supplement, which is different from a pension. Most people never have to use it but those who have become disabled and unable to work will tell you Disability Insurance is the most important part. If you ever had a disabled child you would think Aid to Families with dependent Children (SSI) is most important. Then there are those unemployment checks you get while you look for a new job. This was designed to be a fantastic safety net package. It was a benefits program which means you pay a premium (FICA) like an insurance policy premium and are entitled to the benefits.