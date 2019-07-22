Reiff: I’ve never met a racist

Third, the Republican media machine has convinced much of the populace that these four women are communists who are engineering a takeover of the entire government. They may or may not enslave all conservatives, but at the least they will regulate their businesses and destroy the free enterprise system. These women do have policies consistent with democratic socialism, a system that includes Medicare, a graduated income tax, and many other American policies to reapportion income for the common good. These women see their ideology as the means to make America great. If we are to remain a viable country and civilization, we must prioritize protecting our environment. Even the Carroll County Times acknowledges that the Green New Deal, while an overreach at this time, “has aspirational elements that deserve serious discussion.” So much for a communist takeover. Patriots want to protect the environment. Dismissing the very notion of climate change reeks of corporation before country.