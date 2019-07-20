Walsh: ‘Illegal’ immigrants have no rights

A couple of decades ago another such attempt at destruction of our orderly government was in the form of an economic deluge upon the welfare system. One of the leaders of that movement wrote a book containing this foreword, Saul Alinsky’s dedication to his own book: “Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology, and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins — or which is which), the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom — Lucifer.” Until the religious people who like to quote the Bible’s Old Testament (written by Jews to Jews) and neglect the Letters of St. Paul (“he who will not work should not eat” and “obey them that rule over you”) which speak truth to Christians of this age rather than supporting the latest rebellion against God, the teaching of their seminarians and their personal preferences, I must lump them all into company with Saul Alinsky and his Luciferin values. The choice is binary.