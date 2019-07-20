Walsh: ‘Illegal’ immigrants have no rights

The article by Jon Kelvey, in the July 13 edition of the Times (“Carroll Progressives hold vigil to uphold immigrant rights”) was so misleading. Not every immigrant has rights. Notable by its absence is the word “illegal.”
This country’s immigration system was set up to welcome qualified persons from other countries for just two reasons. Some wished to try for success in the more liberal environment afforded by the American Democratic Republic, a freedom afforded to citizens of this nation. Others came and applied for asylum here because of mistreatment (e.g. suspension of police protection or by false imprisonment or even death) at the hands of the governments of their native lands. We continue to accept such legitimate seekers of citizenship.
In order to accommodate these two classes of immigration seekers, a system (currently rendered imperfect and complicated by human limitations and by years of special interest law-making) of facilities and courts were set up to appraise the seriousness of and the value to the U.S. of these two classes of seekers. Those that appeared useful and were willing to pledge allegiance to this country and the values written into its founding documents were assigned classes to learn/memorize it’s major history and it’s current constraints. Those willing to undertake this short educational session were inculcated with the principles essential to continuation of the qualities that they found attractive.
The demonstrators here and elsewhere display a common ignorance of or disdain for the simple matter of illegality. Should a person that you catch breaking into your home be seated for a meal and an offer of clothing and overnight shelter? How do these demonstrators answer this question? The ones that are to soon be rounded up have entered this country illegally are not immigrants or even migrants but border breakers, i.e., criminals worthy of jail whether they are here to escape economic hardship or for asylum. There are over 1 million of them who have crossed our borders illegally, been given a hearing or promised one yet have not been accepted because of failure to show or because when they did show were denied their request. So they continue living here illegally, some peacefully as if citizens, others wreaking havoc upon real citizens.
Some interviewees liked to quote the Bible to justify support for these lawbreakers that they have never met and cannot, therefore, vouch for the genuineness of their claims upon this government and not even the family relationships they claim (many males falsely claim fatherhood to children accompanying them) nor to the value to the U.S. that their citizenship would produce. If they wish to make this county into a theocracy let them speak clearly to their senators and representative. Until our Constitution is rewritten to their preferences, their demonstrations must be considered subversive.
The previous Administration made it clear that virtually all comers would be accepted by our government; clearly a violation of our rules. That is what has caused the increase in attempts to enter our country by any means, legal or illegal. It is this flood of U.S. citizen aspirants with mixed motives that causes undesirable accommodation conditions today. Knowing that this condition would ensue, why would our president issue such a damaging, indiscriminate open door to our neighbors?
A couple of decades ago another such attempt at destruction of our orderly government was in the form of an economic deluge upon the welfare system. One of the leaders of that movement wrote a book containing this foreword, Saul Alinsky’s dedication to his own book: “Lest we forget at least an over-the-shoulder acknowledgment to the very first radical: from all our legends, mythology, and history (and who is to know where mythology leaves off and history begins — or which is which), the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom — Lucifer.” Until the religious people who like to quote the Bible’s Old Testament (written by Jews to Jews) and neglect the Letters of St. Paul (“he who will not work should not eat” and “obey them that rule over you”) which speak truth to Christians of this age rather than supporting the latest rebellion against God, the teaching of their seminarians and their personal preferences, I must lump them all into company with Saul Alinsky and his Luciferin values. The choice is binary.
Merritt Walsh writes from Westminster.