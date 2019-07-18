Taylor: Tweak, don’t change, local government

This leads us to the representation and leadership concerns. At one of the citizen meetings, a good point was made: each Carroll voter has only one representative who represents one-fifth of the county. Each citizen had more sway over our former system with three members elected at-large, but some thought there was a need that each area of the county be represented so we changed to this weird district system. This might lead you to believe that we need charter and a county executive elected at-large, but remember we lose having the minority opinions openly debated and having an equal weight in the decision-making process. Interestingly, I have heard agreement from people with different perspectives that we should elect members to the county government living in various districts but elected by all the county voters. I agree that Carroll County citizens deserve more than a one-fifth representation in their county government.