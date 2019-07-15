Scanlan: We don’t need to agree politically, but we should at least be truthful

One local example is the current conversation about whether Carroll County should transition from our commissioner system to a charter. While I don’t claim to be an expert, it sure seems that a reasonable, rational examination of the pros and cons would be useful. The hyperbolic anti-charter rhetoric makes me suspicious of their motives. The same factions that fought county ethics are now focused on fighting charter. The same politician who made us fear the United Nations was going to confiscate our pickup trucks now warns us against the tyrannical rule of an all powerful overlord, called a county executive. To borrow from William Shakespeare – they doth protest too much. Our current Board of Commissioners should form a committee to begin work on a charter. Let the facts and the voters decide whether charter is right for Carroll.