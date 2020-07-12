Other Voices: Seattle’s ‘summer of love’ experiment shows how much cops are needed l COMMENTARY

Defund the police? Some cities are still considering budget reductions as you wonder about emotions of the moment intervening with rationality and cannot help noticing the leftist overreach of Mayor Bill De Blasio of New York. He is planning to reduce the budget of what likely is the country's best big-city police force by $1 billion as he takes 600 plainclothes cops off the streets. Spending helped make the police force what it is, but first and foremost, New York police have used computer data to send police where the crime is.