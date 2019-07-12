Helms: Search for Bigfoot draws upon deepest instinct of endless possibilities

That same sense of suspense and unpredictability is what it feels like on the road in the middle of national forest country where the expanse of trees is endless and no signs of humans can be found between small towns. I held my breath expecting Bigfoot to step out onto the road and cross in front of my truck at any moment. On our way to our next camping sight in Vermont, my husband made me aware we would be driving right through one of the “Squatchiest” places documented. Driving through White Hall, New York was a highlight for my husband and me. We reminisced about the 1976 encounter police officer Bryan Gosselin had in the same area.