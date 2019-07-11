Pyatt: Still betting on a Senior Army final of Biden vs. Trump

The downside of folks of such elder stature trying to dominate the world stage is that rabbit holes abound, and candidates and the media get wrapped around these to gin up interest into an essentially dull — or at least shouldn’t yet be prominent on our radar screens — election. It’s still almost a year-and-a-half away. Do we really want to review our busing policy of 30 or 40 years ago? The upside is that only folks of a certain age understand that leadership is about keeping an eye on the big picture, but also having enough sense to know what the big picture is all about. Thank goodness we have Fox News to keep us all straight.