Wack: We can learn a lot from the disappearing crayfish

The kids pulled out a large quantity of trash. I helped, and as we waded in the stream pulling out plastic bottles and bags, I did not expect to see much in the way of wildlife. I was pleasantly surprised by the sight of a few minnows darting and a couple of crayfish scuttling around. One of the other adult volunteers grew up in the neighborhood and played in the stream as a child, before any of the neighborhoods along Long Valley were built. She remembers crayfish were far more abundant then, in the cleaner, healthier stream.