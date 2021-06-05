Davidson: The head of the hateful snake was cut off but the venom remains in the system | GUEST COMMENTARY

When I was younger, jokes about Polish people were quite popular and, in my opinion, very funny. My best friend was of Polish decent yet I continued to repeat those jokes and get laughs. Not to be mean to him but to be a popular joke teller. When I learned it was bothering him I apologized and began altering the jokes to poke the fun in a direction that wouldn’t offend anyone.
I bring this up now to help us understand why people find it necessary to raise oneself above another who may be different than they are.
Is it perhaps to raise their own self-esteem because they are unhappy with their lot in life? Is it because someone close to them with esteem problems passed the unease on to their descendants?
I was lucky. My father, due to unfortunate circumstances, had to quit school and become the bread winner to support the family.
He was respectful of all people and appreciative for any and all help he received along the way. He didn’t possess a lot of book learning but he possessed a ton of common sense and this is what he passed on to me. The ability to think for myself and make good decisions based on all the facts.
This disturbing trend that is getting out of control in our nation as perfectly innocent people of Asian descent are being attacked and in some cases killed for no reason at all, synagogues and churches are being vandalized, peaceful demonstrators on main street in Westminster are being attacked, and a Black high school lacrosse player said he was harassed during an entire game with racial epithets.
This has got to stop. We are better than this.
I don’t blame Donald Trump for these actions. I blame him for creating the atmosphere where people that have been harboring these deep seated hates for long periods of time to feel empowered to bring them to the surface now.
This wolf wearing sheep’s clothing conned his way into the White House and then methodically removed anyone that objected to his open hate and replaced them with others that will embed this ilk for a long time to come.
We’ve managed to cut off the head of this snake but we left the venom in the system which, if not put in check, will doom us.
I beg the Republicans that supported ousting Liz Chaney in favor of a less conservative Republican that supported this open hate strategy, stop and think about what they are doing.
Consider the Asians being attacked are American descendants of those that built our railroads or those that helped us during the Korean and Vietnam wars. Consider the Black Tuskegee Airmen that helped us win World War II. Think about Henrietta Lacks, whose Black genes may one day save your life, or Katherine Johnson, whose math skills enabled us to go into space.
Basically, just stop and think. Don’t let some biased news outlet or the internet think for you.
Once you figure out why you are like you are you can fix it and make the world a better place than you found it.
Don’t listen to Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, who one day says he thinks Trump was guilty of inciting but found him not guilty in his impeachment on a technicality and then he now says that a nonpartisan panel to investigate exactly what happened so that we may better protect our nation’s Capitol building is just another attempt to punish Trump.
So Republicans need to ask themselves, are they going to continue to harbor this criminal or are they going to rid our government of this hate element.
Steven Davidson writes from New Windsor.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
For any member of the community who would like to submit a guest community voices column for publication consideration, it should be approximately 700 words and sent to bob.blubaugh@carrollcountytimes.com.