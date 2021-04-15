Bouchat: Women should make up majority of Carroll County’s next Board of Commissioners | GUEST COMMENTARY

In today’s dollars, $45,000 in 2001 should be $63,000.00 now to have the same consumption power. If we paid that salary and people knew that it takes Tuesday and Thursday hours with random evening and weekend appearances more females would run. It saves on daycare expenses and is a perfect full-time, part-time job for a mother to fill. Plus, virtual meetings allow mothers to care for a child at home and serve simultaneously. Excuses are being removed as to why females should not or can not serve.