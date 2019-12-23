· The Carroll County community has been very supportive of our nonprofit agencies. This includes the business community on Main Street and beyond who step up to the plate and donate their resources to our client programming and their time to our boards and committees. Time is, perhaps, the most precious resource a community member can donate to our agency, either by their service on a committee or their volunteer work with our agency. Everyone is very busy these days, but the people of Carroll continue to give of themselves, especially of their time and talents. They are amazing. Special thanks to the small businesses in town and throughout the county who give and give generously. —Tom Zirpoli, Target, Inc.