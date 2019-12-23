Happy Holidays from the strong, vibrant and grateful community of nonprofit organizations in Carroll County.
Every Monday for the past several years, a different non profit community organization is generously provided the editorial space in the Carroll County Times to share information about their organization. This opportunity is invaluable as most of us exist on tight budgets, but need to find ways to get our message out. This is one of many examples of how our community is strengthened by collaboration in the spirit of helping others.
As is our tradition around this season of thanksgiving, we extend our thanks to the many volunteers, donors, government and elected officials who give generously. Many of us wouldn’t exist or be as successful without your sharing of time, talent and finances. Here are a few responses from local community leaders when asked how the community breathes life into their organization’s mission. These expressions of gratitude are ones often heard when nonprofit leaders gather.
· The Carroll County community has been very supportive of our nonprofit agencies. This includes the business community on Main Street and beyond who step up to the plate and donate their resources to our client programming and their time to our boards and committees. Time is, perhaps, the most precious resource a community member can donate to our agency, either by their service on a committee or their volunteer work with our agency. Everyone is very busy these days, but the people of Carroll continue to give of themselves, especially of their time and talents. They are amazing. Special thanks to the small businesses in town and throughout the county who give and give generously. —Tom Zirpoli, Target, Inc.
· As a privately funded organization, the community is the literal breath of life for The Shepherd’s Staff. Without that support, whether it be through financial, in-kind, volunteer time or through prayers, we would not be able to serve individuals and families in emergency and crisis situations. Perhaps this guest captures the essence of how our community lifts others: “I couldn’t have made it through without your love, support, encouragement and generous help! I am a survivor. We are all good — I have a great full-time job (I went back to college and graduated). Thank you! I love you all, Merry Christmas.” —Brenda Meadows, The Shepherd’s Staff
· It’s a tremendous blessing to have talented and skilled volunteers come alongside us to share and propel the mission. What fun to open the Westminster High School yearbook a few months ago to see a picture of one of our facilitators, teaching an engaging healthy relationship skills program. Because of our volunteers, Marriage & Relationship Education Center was able to deliver relationship classes to over 2,000 individuals in the past year. In a culture where anxiety and depression are rampant, volunteers, partnerships and our message of connecting people, face-to-face is essential for building healthy homes and a thriving community. —Amy Gilford, MREC
· Carroll County Youth Service Bureau is thankful for the support and generosity of our county commissioners, local foundations, community businesses, individual donors, our skilled board and our dedicated staff; all of these components contribute immensely to the work to which we are entrusted: providing mental health and substance use services to children, adults, and families in our community. We are your Youth Service Bureau, and this community is an essential part of our team. Carroll County’s generosity is astounding, and we are grateful recipients of this care and keeping. Thank you. —Lynn Davis, CCYSB
It is heartwarming to live, work and play in a community where people actually believe, I can make a difference, and then do it.
Wishing everyone happy holidays.
