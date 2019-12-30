Once again the opportunity of a new year is upon us. Before leaving the old, take a moment to recall the good times of 2019. Every year has treasures worth keeping. Visit those moments by looking at pictures or browsing souvenirs.
Considering the 2019 treasures, what will you bring into 2020? I challenge you to look forward with optimism. Turn off the naysayers. Look forward expecting to create new and wonderful treasures.
On Saturday, May 30, Dads Works is hosting the ninth annual Daddy Daughter Dance. That means laughter, dancing, snacks and connecting for 60 dads and 75 daughters. It is truly beautiful to see dads and daughters light up as they share a special night together. All the dads and daughters get a photo memory treasure to take home. The night is an opportunity to make a memory that will last a lifetime!
Registration for the dance begins in March through the website, www.dadsworks.org. Battery Warehouse and Tim Kyle Electric, among other community supporters, faithfully sponsor the Daddy Daughter Dance each year.
Dads Works and Moms Works parenting classes teach skills that promote strong parent-child relationships and effective reward and discipline.
A key principle: Be actively involved. Be a consistently involved, nurturing parent. Introduce your children to varied activities such as sports, scouts, music, art, libraries, museums, community family events and more. Take the initiative, and assume the child-rearing responsibilities children really want and deserve.
Parents have unique insights from which their children will draw love and the very important sense of belonging to a family. Being involved in every stage of your child’s development will result in a strong, lifelong parent-child bond.
Dads Works and Moms Works teaches to be your unique self in the special way only you are with your kids. Men and women have different ways of interacting with their children. Men trend toward physical and high-energy activities, and women toward the social and emotional.
The rough-and-tumble of father play is a fun activity that also teaches lessons about regulating emotions such as excitement and anger. Additionally, the tender touch of mothers is one cornerstone for a child’s well-being and emotional health. The balance of both dad time and mom time is what children need.
Dads Works and Moms Works offer anger management and general parenting classes weekly. Each topic area includes eight one-hour sessions. Pre-registration is required. Men and women meet separately. Participants are not required to be dads or moms to attend classes. Additional Dads Works programming is the Fatherhood Program led by Mike Misterka in the Carroll County Detention Center.
Visit www.dadsworks.org to learn about Dads Works and Moms Works. To support programming and/or to contribute to the Daddy Daughter Dance event please make a secure donation by credit or debit card through PayPal on the website, or mail a tax-deductible donation check to Dads Works and Moms Works, 255 Clifton Blvd., Suite 219, Westminster, MD 21157.
David Berry is director of Dads Works/Moms Works. He can be reached at davidberry@dadsworks.org.