Nonprofit View: Literacy Council of Carroll County provides no-cost education to adult learners | COMMENTARY

What is the Literacy Council of Carroll County? Is it a book club? No. Is it part of the Public Library or School System? No, though they are both Literacy Council partners. First, what is literacy? People often think that literacy means being able to read and write. But the broader meaning of literacy is knowledge or ability in a certain area (for example: finances).
So, what is the Literacy Council of Carroll County? The Literacy Council is a nonprofit organization providing no-cost education to adult learners who are Carroll County residents and employees. Our mission is to enable adult learners to develop or improve the skills they need to reach their personal education, workplace, and life goals.
Our volunteer tutors provide free, confidential, one-on-one tutoring in a wide variety of subjects, including: reading, writing, and math; ESOL (English as a Second Language); citizenship; computer skills; preparing for the written portion of licensing exams (study skills); and workplace skills. Adult learners work with their individual tutor to define and meet their goals. And if we cannot meet the needs of an adult learner, we work with our partners to try to do so.
If you are interested in developing or improving your skills, please contact us! If you know someone who could benefit from our services, please contact us! If you are not sure if we can help, get in touch! We can help you meet your education, workplace, and life goals. There is no cost – we provide free tutoring and materials. Every adult learner is different, and because students work one-on-one with a tutor, all learning is designed to meet the specific needs and goals of the student.
One student might focus on improving their math skills so they are successful in a job certificate program. Another student might work to improve their reading comprehension skills before they start a GED program. Another student might want to learn English so they can communicate with their children’s teacher. And another student might want to learn to balance a checkbook and manage a bank account.
In addition to students, we need tutors! The Literacy Council volunteer tutors are the lifeblood of our organization. But with the restrictions and health issues from COVID, some of our core tutors have had to take a break. We need to fill this gap in our tutor pool! In addition, we are doing virtual tutoring. With this switch from in-person to on-line tutoring, we really need computer-savvy people comfortable with virtual tutoring (or willing to learn). You do not need teaching or tutoring experience to become a Literacy Council tutor We provide tutor training and mentoring, all the materials for you and your student, and if needed, computer equipment.
Consider becoming an adult learner or tutor with the Literacy Council. Please look at our newly designed website (http://www.literacyccmd.org/) or call us at 410-857-0766 to learn more and apply. We look forward to hearing from you!
Rebecca Arenson-Rachlinski is the outreach and grants director for the Literacy Council of Carroll County.
