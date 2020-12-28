Nonprofit View: Literacy Council of Carroll County provides no-cost education to adult learners | COMMENTARY

In addition to students, we need tutors! The Literacy Council volunteer tutors are the lifeblood of our organization. But with the restrictions and health issues from COVID, some of our core tutors have had to take a break. We need to fill this gap in our tutor pool! In addition, we are doing virtual tutoring. With this switch from in-person to on-line tutoring, we really need computer-savvy people comfortable with virtual tutoring (or willing to learn). You do not need teaching or tutoring experience to become a Literacy Council tutor We provide tutor training and mentoring, all the materials for you and your student, and if needed, computer equipment.