While you are speaking with your friend or loved one, try to stay calm. You might be feeling sadness, anger or a range of other emotions, but it is important that the victim-survivor you are talking with be able to focus on processing their own feelings, not yours. That being said, please take the time to care for yourself later. Focus on continuing to eat regular meals, getting enough sleep and taking the time to exercise. Meditation, yoga or spending a few minutes focusing on slow, mindful breathing might be helpful. Sometimes something as simple as taking a long shower or bath and using a favorite soap or lotion can be soothing and re-grounding. Talking to a therapist or counselor is helpful to many as well, and is available free through RCIS.