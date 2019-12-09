As the new year approaches, the burden of holidays can put a strain on your budget. HSP manages a free tax preparation site allowing working poor families to keep their hard-earned money. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is an IRS-sponsored program, with trained and certified volunteers and staff. We prepare most basic household tax returns for low-to-moderate-income families. If your income is less than $56,000 in 2019 you may qualify for free tax prep. HSP prepares about 1,000 returns annually, putting back over $1.5 million dollars into our local economy. Free tax prep allows working-poor families to keep all of their hard-earned money. Taxpayers are also introduced to HSP’s financial coaching services to make the most of their hard-earned income.