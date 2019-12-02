As Joyce says, ”I don’t know what I would do without the Y. My children enjoy summer camp, and they are exhausted and happy when I pick them up at the end of the day. If they did not attend summer camp, they would be home watching video games and not getting the exercise and activities they need. They stay healthy here. I do not know where the camp counselors get their patience? I thank them from the bottom of my heart.” Joyce continues activities at the Y throughout the winter and spring with her children. The monthly family night events are their favorites.