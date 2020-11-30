Nonprofit View: Disconnected from family, friends over political divisions? Braver Angels can help | COMMENTARY

MB Brainerd, the BA-CC Blue Co-chair, was drawn to Braver Angels when she saw how politics were dividing her family, her church, and her friends, even spouses, one from the other. Paul Ledbetter, the Red Co-Chair, remembers a political environment in which opposing parties worked together in respectful cooperation, particularly on local issues. Eager to build additional leadership, in January 2020 we formed a steering committee of 2 Reds, 2 Blues and 2 Purples and organized a Braver Angels skills workshop held at the Taneytown branch library in March, just before public gatherings were shut down by COVID-19. Thanks to the national organization, we’re now reaching Carroll County online.