Merging artistic talents with business can be daunting for students who excel at the arts, and who are not familiar with what it takes to sell their products through a profitable business venture. BlankCanvas2Art Entrepreneurship is taking the mystery out of how to form a successful business by presenting the nuts and bolts of entrepreneurship in a comprehensive and understandable manner. Students benefit from the ideas, explanations and feedback which program instructor’s offer. Our instructors are community business leaders with expertise in the subject manner that is being taught in the lesson.