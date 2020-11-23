Nonprofit View: Community Conferencing of Carroll County strives for restorative justice | COMMENTARY

In the seven years of our work, over 95% of the conferences held have resulted in the people coming to a written agreement. As you might imagine, this process does not “make it easy” on the youth, as he or she has to take responsibility for their behavior and its consequences. Yet they are treated with respect in that they are expected to make things right, and, when they have done so, the matter is viewed as “over” without a permanent “stigma” attached to the youth.