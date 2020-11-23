Nonprofit View: Community Conferencing of Carroll County strives for restorative justice | COMMENTARY

For about 46 years now, I have worked with teenagers who have “gotten into trouble” by breaking the law. In one way or another, that has made me a part of the “juvenile justice system” in which I’ve worked in Carroll County, Baltimore City, and actually every part of the state. I have heard from many people over the years with very different answers as to “what should be done” and what “justice” requires.
The “get tough” crowd says it’s easy — we are too soft, the kids need punishment and to “learn their lesson” “Lock them up!” (Until it’s their son/daughter who is in trouble.)
The “go soft” crowd, which usually dominates the juvenile justice system, wants the focus to be on treatment and rehabilitation. This group recognizes that most kids sometimes make bad decisions and believe that they deserve patience and a helping hand. However, many critics note that kids who are “let off” without consequences may begin to learn that they can do what they want. They also notice that the victim of a kid’s crime often seems to be forgotten in this approach.
So who is right?
I have come to believe that we have much to learn from an ancient view of justice now known as restorative justice. Many ancient traditions (including our Judeo-Christian) understood justice not as simply punishment but rather “making things right.” They believed that justice is achieved when the victim and community who were harmed are made whole again, by the one who did the harm. What “making it right” consists of is decided by the victim, community, and offender in a face to face discussion.
The “retributive” (punishment) model of justice asks three questions: What rule was broken? Who did it? What should the punishment be? The “restorative” model asks three different questions: What harm was done? What would it take to make it right? Whose responsibility is it?
Community Conferencing of Carroll County has been working from this perspective for the past seven years to help kids who have harmed someone, their parents, their victims and the community.
The court system, the Department of Juvenile Services, and the school system here have found our approach a good way to resolve conflicts and hold kids responsible while treating them respectfully. All of the people affected are able to meet face to face (participation is voluntary for all) and see if they are able to “work it out.”
In the seven years of our work, over 95% of the conferences held have resulted in the people coming to a written agreement. As you might imagine, this process does not “make it easy” on the youth, as he or she has to take responsibility for their behavior and its consequences. Yet they are treated with respect in that they are expected to make things right, and, when they have done so, the matter is viewed as “over” without a permanent “stigma” attached to the youth.
I have had the privilege of seeing many of these conferences actually result in healing and even forgiveness. The vast majority of the participants tell us afterwards that they are glad to have had the opportunity to handle the matter this way.
Delmas Wood is the program director for Community Conferencing of Carroll County.
