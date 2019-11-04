After one MREC school presentation, the classroom teacher asked if anyone wanted to talk about what they’d learned. One student tearfully shared her realization that it was time to end a relationship. “At first, I felt lucky to be dating someone so popular,” she said. “Back then, he made me feel beautiful and special. But things have changed. He’s become controlling and jealous, and now it’s getting physical.” Two years later, the teacher saw this student at an event with her new boyfriend, finally in a healthy relationship. “Please thank MREC for showing me how to recognize an unhealthy relationship,” she said with excitement, “and tell them that now I’m helping my mom do the same,” — again, a ripple effect.