Nonprofit View: A tale of two dads and how character, values influence kids | COMMENTARY

A tale of two dads is an account of two fathers whose character and values speak louder than words.
In Dads and Moms Works we teach that your character and values influence your children. This can be good or not so good. This calls for self-evaluation. As a parent, our character and values may influence our children for a lifetime. It’s normal for children to want to be like their parents. At some point they will decide if they want the same values and character as their parents.
Character by definition is the unique qualities that distinguish you from others. Character is the beliefs, morals or values you live, teach and practice. Your character is evident by what you do. Talk is cheap. To consistently live good godly character is hard, but the right thing to do.
We have two dads who want to be seen for all their greatness. Both dads robe themselves in impressive ways and expect people wherever they go to be impressed by their greatness. Both dads are wealthy and can do and have anything they want. Both dad’s children are wealthy also.
The first dad is honest. He holds to solid ideologies and does not vacillate in his parenting. His child stays out of trouble and leads an honest respectable life. The first dad, although not perfect as none of us are, demonstrates integrity as a dad with his child. He holds to a standard of hard work, respecting all people and encouraging honest respectable living in all activities. No one ever needs to wonder what the first dad believes because he is transparent, and his child is like his dad.
The second dad is not truthful. He vacillates in his parenting to always benefit his son even when his son is in the wrong. When his son becomes very wealthy in mysterious ways and the truth is investigated, it becomes apparent dad is complicit with his son’s schemes to profit himself. The second dad demonstrates no repentance but rather remorse that they both got caught in secretive duplicitous behaviors. Truth is not a guidepost in their lives.
When actions and values do not align, you have conflict. These conflicts demonstrate hypocrisy. Hypocrisy is you don’t do what you say! And what you say is not dependable!
Which dad would you want your child to esteem and respect? Which dad would you want to play with your kids? Which dad would you trust as a good leader?
Dads Works and Moms Works offers Parenting, Anger Management, Communication and Relationship classes weekly. Men and ladies meet separately in confidential Group meetings. Participants are not required to be dads or moms to attend classes.
David Berry, is the director of Dads Works. Visit dadsworks.org to learn about Dads Works and Moms Works. Please support programming and contribute a donation by credit or debit card through PayPal on the website, or mail a tax-deductible donation check to: Dads Works/Moms Works, 255 Clifton Blvd., Suite 219, Westminster, MD 21157.
