Nonprofit View: A tale of two dads and how character, values influence kids | COMMENTARY

The first dad is honest. He holds to solid ideologies and does not vacillate in his parenting. His child stays out of trouble and leads an honest respectable life. The first dad, although not perfect as none of us are, demonstrates integrity as a dad with his child. He holds to a standard of hard work, respecting all people and encouraging honest respectable living in all activities. No one ever needs to wonder what the first dad believes because he is transparent, and his child is like his dad.