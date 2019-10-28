Thus far, 2019 has been a whirlwind year for us at Mission of Mercy.
We’ve spent the year commemorating our 25th anniversary, which has given us the opportunity to reflect on our efforts to provide a medical home for those in our community who are sick and suffering. We’ve also thought of the many people and partners who have shared in our challenges and our successes over the years.
Since our inception in 1994, more than 44,000 un- or under-insured medical and dental patients have been served at no cost in our mobile medical and dental clinics. We’ve also dispensed more than 411,000 prescription medications — again, at no cost. Most of our patients represent the working poor, people who might be working more than one job but who might not be offered insurance or who cannot afford their insurance deductibles or co-pays.
Seventy percent of our patients have chronic health issues such as diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure. Many also have oral health issues. But without insurance, they often delay seeking treatment, meaning their health or dental care needs can become severe and sometimes even life threatening.
I frequently chat with these patients at our clinic sites and am always moved by their needs and their suffering. I often walk away wondering what they would do without Mission of Mercy.
Then I am reminded of troubling statistics like this:
- The U.S. Census Bureau reported that 28.5 million people did not have health insurance in 2017. A study done by Harvard Medical School with Cambridge Health Alliance in 2009 showed that “nearly 45,000 annual deaths are associated with a lack of patient health insurance.” The study also found that uninsured, working Americans have an approximately 40 percent higher mortality risk compared to privately insured working Americans.
- A 2009 study in five states found that medical debt contributed to 62.1% of all bankruptcies.
- In a 2018 study, about three in five questionnaire respondents age 65 and older said unmanageable medical expenses played a role in them seeking bankruptcy protection.
Our mission is to restore our patients’ dignity and healing through love, so we do not ask our patients to prove their “need.” As our medical director, Dr. Michael Sullivan, often notes, it is impossible to restore a person’s dignity when you are asking them to prove poverty. We choose instead to focus on our patients’ physical health and their emotional well-being, with the ultimate goal of improving and saving lives.
Our first 25 years have been an amazing journey. And with the ongoing support of our founders, staff, volunteers, donors and all of those who support our mission, we look forward to our next 25 years. As long as there are people suffering, we will not cease to provide them with hope for improved health.
We are eternally grateful to all those in Carroll County who have supported us through the years and we ask for your ongoing support as we continue the work we started 25 years ago.
Linda Ryan is executive director of Mission of Mercy.
