Since our inception in 1994, more than 44,000 un- or under-insured medical and dental patients have been served at no cost in our mobile medical and dental clinics. We’ve also dispensed more than 411,000 prescription medications — again, at no cost. Most of our patients represent the working poor, people who might be working more than one job but who might not be offered insurance or who cannot afford their insurance deductibles or co-pays.