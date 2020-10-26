Nonprofit View: Rape Crisis Intervention Service implemented virtual programs, seeks volunteers | COMMENTARY

To become a hotline volunteer, interested individuals must be at least 18 years of age, successfully pass a criminal background check, reside within one-hour of Carroll Hospital Center, and successfully complete initial RCIS 10-hour training. No experience is required; however we ask potential volunteers to have a high-school diploma, or equivalency, and the desire to help others. For more information on volunteering with RCIS and to locate a volunteer application please visit: www.rapecrisiscc.org/volunteer. For any questions regarding becoming a volunteer, please call the RCIS office at (410) 857-0900 or email khuber@rapecrisiscc.org.