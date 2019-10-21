Amazing partnerships — this is what makes Carroll County a great place for health and access to health care. Although we are a relatively small semi-rural community, we have risen as a model for surrounding counties and beyond of how to get things done.
With historically limited resources, the nonprofit organizations of Carroll County decided a long time ago to work together rather than compete with one another to solve both small and large problems that affect health. It’s this longstanding philosophy of collaboration that has enabled Carroll County to be ranked the fourth-healthiest county in Maryland, according to the latest assessment of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute released in March (https://www.countyhealthrankings.org/).
As you read this column, there is likely at least one meeting taking place where two or more organizations are working together to address health issues affecting Carroll countians. From the top leadership in county government to the front-line case manager, nonprofit, public, and private organizations are coming together on a regular basis to create synergistic solutions that help achieve healthier lives, from the youngest patients to the oldest.
Access to health care affects everyone! Wondering how you can get involved in being a community partner to help others in our community? Nonprofits are always looking for volunteers to join their team.
There’s usually something for everyone to get involved, whether it’s direct services, community awareness, fundraising, or just helping to keep things clean and ready for service. With cold weather approaching, the following are just a few nonprofit and community workgroups that might be of interest to you:
- Circle of Caring Homelessness Board: Meetings are held every other month on the second Tuesday to address the needs of the most vulnerable and at-risk residents facing homelessness (https://circleofcaring.weebly.com/)
- Human Services Programs of Carroll County: Shelter programs are in need of volunteers to assist in a variety of human service needs for those seeking shelter from the cold. (https://hspinc.org/)
- The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County: Various work groups meet on a regular basis to address access to health care, health and wellness, and healthy aging. (https://healthycarroll.org/)
- Access Carroll Integrated Health Services: Volunteers are needed to assist in various areas in providing medical, dental, and behavioral health care. Big Band Merry Christmas Committee members and volunteers are needed to raise awareness and funding through music. (www.accesscarroll.org)
Access Carroll is a private nonprofit organization located in downtown Westminster, offering fully integrated medical, dental and behavioral health services for Carroll County residents. Integrated health services are offered full time, Monday through Friday, with expanded weekend care to provide seven-day-a-week ambulatory detox of opioids and alcohol. Strategic health partners are Carroll Hospital, Carroll County Health Department and The Partnership for a Healthier Carroll County.
With the support of our community and partners, we have worked hard to keep a pulse on our community’s health and well-being, and make it our business to respond to the needs of our neighbors, friends, and family who need access to high quality and affordable health care services. More information about Access Carroll may be found on our website at www.accesscarroll.org.
