Nonprofit View: HSP mission to give hope, inspire change, provide opportunity | COMMENTARY

· We continue several programs that specifically give people a hand up to further increase their ability to succeed. Our Family Center, Opportunity Works, and Financial Education services are all accepting new participants. The Family Center is a whole-family approach program for parents with children under the age of four to provide a support system while teaching parenting skills and providing child development screenings. Opportunity Works partners closely with the Carroll County Business Employment & Resource Center (BERC) to help people return to work — even those with limited work experience or with barriers to employment. Our Financial Education Service provides virtual webinars, classes, and one on one financial coaching to help you meet your financial goals.