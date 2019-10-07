We aim to implement a best-practice training, development and compensation model for our DSPs, and have launched a campaign called “Strengthening Relationships: Empowering The Arc Family” to raise $700,000 by the spring to make this possible. Thanks to gifts from our organization’s leadership, as well as families and friends of those we serve and other individuals and businesses throughout the community, we are more than halfway to our goal. The campaign’s success will allow our DSPs new opportunities for growth, which will transform how we support people throughout the community.