Nonprofit View: Opportunity for nonprofits to showcase all they do for Carroll County community | COMMENTARY

Calling all non profits…..
The COVID19 pandemic has been devasting to many of us. The loss of life is always difficult, and having to adjust and live your life differently can be unsettling.
But, in some cases it isn’t all bad. At The Arc Carroll County we found out that we could pivot quickly and began providing virtual supports and several of the people we support are very adept with technology and love this new option for services.
My guess is there are several stories out there waiting to be told.
During the past several months, life as we knew it changed dramatically. One of the areas that is deserving of more attention is how our local nonprofit and community organizations are managing through this pandemic.
Are you able to continue to support your mission? How have you kept volunteers engaged, what creative ways have you pivoted and began providing services in different ways, is there anything new that you learned that will better equip you to move forward in service delivery. How have nonprofits and community organizations handled the loss of fundraising dollars? It would be interesting to hear from organizations on how they have weathered this storm and how have their constituents been supported.
The Carroll County Times provides a very generous opportunity to local nonprofit organizations. Each Monday, a local organization is featured.
The requirements are simple. I you are a local non profit with a great story to tell, want to inform the community about your latest initiatives or fund raising events, or share how someone benefitted from your services in 500 words, then this opportunity is waiting for you. Email cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com, or editor Bob Blubaugh at bblubaugh@baltsun.com or me, Don Rowe, at drowe@arccarroll.com and we will include you in our schedule.
Carroll County is an amazing community and one of its strengths is how non profit organizations work together to support people in need. This is a great time to share how our community has come together during a challenging time to bring our mission to life. I look forward to reading how organizations are making a difference.
Don Rowe is the executive director of The Arc Carroll County. He coordinates the weekly Nonprofit View that appears each Monday in the Carroll County Times.
Latest Carroll County Times Opinion
Each Monday, the Carroll County Times publishes a column from a local nonprofit, allowing them to share information about their organization and the issues facing it, as our editorial. To be considered, email cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com with the subject line “Nonprofit View.”