Nonprofit View: Boys & Girls Club of Westminster provides key resources for kids, including with new programs

We have all heard the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child,” and Carroll County certainly takes that message to heart.
We are fortunate to live in a county that works together to support our kids and provide them with opportunities for success. The Boys & Girls Club of Westminster has been collaborating with other nonprofits, local businesses and community leaders to serve kids in the Westminster area for the past 15 years.
The club currently serves as a “second home” to over 400 kids each year and will be expanding to serve even more kids this year through a pilot program at Northwest and North Carroll middle schools. The new after-school program will operate two days per week at each school and will focus on engaging middle school students in positive activities.
Funded through the “Not in Carroll” funding, middle school students from North Carroll and Northwest will participate in a wide range of programs designed to help them succeed in school, make healthy choices and develop leadership skills. Academic success is a very important part of the program because studies show that when kids are doing well in school, they are happier and more confident.
Boys & Girls Club will run the Power Hour program at both middle schools. This program provides a structured time for homework, combined with tutoring to reinforce academic concepts so students are ready for the next school day. When homework is completed and checked, students will feel more prepared and ultimately perform better in school.
Last year, First Financial Federal Credit Union funded the Power Hour program at the Westminster club, and it yielded positive results, with 90% of elementary members passing math and 97% passing English/language arts. Middle school students from East Middle and West Middle also showed improvement at the Westminster club, with 81% passing math and 92% passing English.
However, Power Hour is only one component of this new middle school program; members will also participate in sports, dance, art, mentoring programs focused on addressing the unique needs of middle school youth, and STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.
The opioid crisis has touched every corner of our county and our state, and this much-needed program is another step toward keeping our youth safe and inspiring them to make healthy choices. This collaboration between the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster and the Carroll County Health Department is another example of how Carroll County is working together to make a difference for our youth.
Through this program the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster is taking an active role in preparing our youth to become future leaders and make a difference in the world around them.
Volunteers are welcome. Please contact mfisher@bgcwestminster.org for more information on how you can get involved.
Erin Bishop is marketing director for the Boys & Girls Club of Westminster.
