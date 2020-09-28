Nonprofit View: Thanksgiving tradition to continue: Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K to go virtual | COMMENTARY

This year registrants will run or walk on the course at the time of their choice, anytime during the week of Thanksgiving (Nov. 22 through Nov. 29). All proceeds go right back to the community to help serve families and children who need us the most. Registrants can be self-timed if they wish, and everyone will receive a very special 2020 Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K shirt. Don’t forget your dog, who wants to participate with you so they can wear a designer bandanna and be the envy of all the dogs on your street!