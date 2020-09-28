Nonprofit View: Thanksgiving tradition to continue: Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K to go virtual | COMMENTARY

It seems as though all of our normal routines and activities for holiday celebrations have been changed, placed on hold, or come to an abrupt halt, due to COVID-19! Rest assured that the much-celebrated and loved Y Annual Turkey Trot Charity 5K will still be held with a slight variation.
It will be virtual.
Participating in the event this year, is even more important than ever as the Y’s ability to serve the community needs has been seriously limited due to the drop in membership and program revenue.
Unfortunately the impact of the pandemic has increased the number children, families and community members who seriously need our help and support to participate in child care, preschool, healthy activities and programs that strengthen and nurture mental and physical wellness.
This year registrants will run or walk on the course at the time of their choice, anytime during the week of Thanksgiving (Nov. 22 through Nov. 29). All proceeds go right back to the community to help serve families and children who need us the most. Registrants can be self-timed if they wish, and everyone will receive a very special 2020 Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K shirt. Don’t forget your dog, who wants to participate with you so they can wear a designer bandanna and be the envy of all the dogs on your street!
Please register and learn more about this event by going to YMDTURKEYTROT.ORG or visit www.ymaryland.org. I hope you are able to register this year and help our community! It is an easy, healthy and fun way to celebrate the season of giving and hopefully will become an added tradition for your family.
Proceeds from the Turkey Trot Charity 5K will benefit families experiencing poverty so they may have a chance to participate in enriching Y programs, including preschool, summer camp, membership, and after-school activities that keep children and families stay active, healthy and connected.
We are also asking participants to donate non-perishable food items during t-shirt pickup at Y sites from November 16-21, for our community food drive. Hope to see you soon at the Y!
Karen Farley is membership director of The Y in Central Maryland.
