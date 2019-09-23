Nonprofit View: It’s sometimes hard to ask for help, but The Shepherd’s Staff relies on community’s support

This is the time of year that your support is most critical. Yes, as always, we need your prayers, your in-kind donations and your support of our events, but we are now experiencing the slowest time of the year for financial donations. As with most nonprofits, the bulk of funding comes in during the last quarter of the year, with one statistic going so far as to state that 12% of all giving happens in the last 3 days of the year. For us that means we know going into the year that we have to budget those funds to get us through the beginning and mid-year slump. This is particularly true this year as we expand our services to the South Carroll area, because with it the need for additional funding has grown.