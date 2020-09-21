Nonprofit View: For nonprofits like Arts Council, pandemic spurs out-of-the-box, creative solutions | COMMENTARY

First, nonprofits are developing a new relationship with technology. At CCAC, we had to transition the PEEPshow, the largest event in Carroll County, to an online-only format in less than 6 weeks. The Historical Society of Carroll County just held their annual gala in a virtual format. Organizations that previously had no reason to explore digital content or virtual formats have had to pivot to try to present experiences that are inherently three-dimensional in 2-D, and have overall succeeded.