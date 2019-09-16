Nonprofit View: Historical Society of Carroll County opens doors on Saturday for first time

In Cockey’s, we first have the Time on Our Hands exhibit. It’s all about the history of timekeeping and clocks. We are fortunate to have one of the finest tall clock collections in the state. It includes several exquisite examples made by Taneytown’s own Eli Bentley between 1785 and 1820, as well as smaller mantle clocks and pocket watches. In our digital age, kids should see how the minutes were measured in county homes over 200 years ago.