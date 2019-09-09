Nonprofit View: Music binds people together, and so does Old Line Statesmen Barbershop Chorus

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.” ― Plato
I’ve written about the impact we, the Old Line Statesmen Barbershop Chorus, have on the community. But today I wish to write about the effect we have on ourselves ― we are, after all, a part of the community.
Earlier this year, a member of our chorus stood up and thanked us. He spoke of living through the worst year of his life ― his wife had died, and her passing took so much from him. She was his everything.
Then he joined the Old Line Statesmen, and we gave him a warm welcome, and friendship, and brotherhood.
And we gave him back music, and helped him smile and be happy.
All this is a pale shadow of a life’s companion, but it was a lifeline he needed and accepted gratefully.
Another member spoke of how a song we were rehearsing had been sung at his wife’s funeral, so it brings back memories of a wonderful life together. His story made us all dig a little deeper, to put more heart into the song.
Music evokes memories so easily.
I am often on business trips, but there are many chapters of barbershop choruses throughout the country and they like visitors. I have found brotherhood, fun and music in South Carolina, Arizona, Illinois, and Georgia. You just show up and sing. (Cracking a few bad jokes doesn’t hurt!) This is a newfound hobby that I plan to continue.
Barbershop harmony is brotherhood. Men from all over the world, all walks of life and all ages, can come together and share in this truly American art form and find common ground through self-expression in song.
Barbershop harmony is music in a very pure form created with nothing but human voices coming together to produce a rich and satisfying texture that is pleasing to the ears and invigorating to the soul. This began as men passed time at their barbershops singing spirituals, folk songs and popular songs. This tradition and joy lives on today in Carroll County and all over the world.
The Old Line Statesmen Barbershop Chorus embodies all of the above. Come on out for a visit and see if this is something you would enjoy. There are no auditions, only a warm welcome. If you like to sing and enjoy good camaraderie, we think you will have a great time. Come and join a community and make some friends.
Come hear us. Or better yet ― come sing with us! We meet and practice at 7:30 every Monday evening at Carroll Lutheran Village, in the Krug Chapel, at 300 Saint Luke Circle in Westminster. But it’s best if you call first, at 410-795-5050 – we might be out in the community, singing to our heart’s content and the audience’s joy. Our website is www.oldlinestatesmen.org. Look for us on Facebook by searching for Old Line Statesmen.
Dean Carroll is a bass and vice president of marketing and public relations for Old Line Statesmen Barbershop Chorus.