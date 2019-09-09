Nonprofit View: Music binds people together, and so does Old Line Statesmen Barbershop Chorus

Come hear us. Or better yet ― come sing with us! We meet and practice at 7:30 every Monday evening at Carroll Lutheran Village, in the Krug Chapel, at 300 Saint Luke Circle in Westminster. But it’s best if you call first, at 410-795-5050 – we might be out in the community, singing to our heart’s content and the audience’s joy. Our website is www.oldlinestatesmen.org. Look for us on Facebook by searching for Old Line Statesmen.