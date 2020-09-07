Nonprofit View: Peace through service: Lions announce poster contest | COMMENTARY

All entries must meet the following rules and conditions or face disqualification. The contest is open to students who will be 11, 12 or 13 years of age on Nov. 15. (Eligible birth dates are Nov. 16, 2006 through Nov. 15, 2009.) Artwork must be no smaller than 13 inches by 20 inches and no larger than 20 inches by 24 inches. Artwork may not be matted or framed. Only one entry per student per year, and each entry must be the work of only one student. All artwork must be the individual student’s original creation. Duplications are not accepted. All media are accepted. Chalk, charcoal, and pastel entries should be sealed with a fixative spray to prevent smearing. Do not laminate entries. Three-dimensional entries will not be accepted. Nothing may be glued, stapled, or attached to the artwork in any way. The use of lettering, numbering, or writing on the front of the poster, in any language, is not allowed. All artist signatures or initials should be written on the back of the poster along with full name, age, birth date, school name, grade, and phone number. Artwork should be done on a flexible material so it can be rolled for shipping in a mailing tube. Do not fold the poster.