Nonprofit View: Peace through service: Lions announce poster contest | COMMENTARY

Lions International Peace Poster Contest is an international contest that encourages children, ages 11 to 13, to creatively express what peace means to them. The 2020-2021 contest theme is “Peace Through Service.” This contest allows students to share their unique images of peace with others, so that we may all have greater tolerance and international understanding.
All entries must meet the following rules and conditions or face disqualification. The contest is open to students who will be 11, 12 or 13 years of age on Nov. 15. (Eligible birth dates are Nov. 16, 2006 through Nov. 15, 2009.) Artwork must be no smaller than 13 inches by 20 inches and no larger than 20 inches by 24 inches. Artwork may not be matted or framed. Only one entry per student per year, and each entry must be the work of only one student. All artwork must be the individual student’s original creation. Duplications are not accepted. All media are accepted. Chalk, charcoal, and pastel entries should be sealed with a fixative spray to prevent smearing. Do not laminate entries. Three-dimensional entries will not be accepted. Nothing may be glued, stapled, or attached to the artwork in any way. The use of lettering, numbering, or writing on the front of the poster, in any language, is not allowed. All artist signatures or initials should be written on the back of the poster along with full name, age, birth date, school name, grade, and phone number. Artwork should be done on a flexible material so it can be rolled for shipping in a mailing tube. Do not fold the poster.
The South Carroll Lioness Lions Club is sponsoring this contest for all middle school students in the Eldersburg/Sykesville community whether they attend public, private, parochial, or home schools. The deadline for entry into this contest is Nov. 1. Contact Lion Susan Bonura at 443-745-1281 to make arrangements to turn in completed entries.
At the club level, one prize of $50 and a certificate of achievement will be awarded to the poster which follows all the contest guidelines and has the best artistic presentation of the contest’s theme. The winning entry will be submitted for further judging by Lions at the district and multiple district levels. If the entry is selected at the multiple district level, it will be submitted for further judging at the international level.
One international grand prize winner will receive $5,000 and an award. In addition, the grand prize winner, two family members (one being a parent or legal guardian) and the sponsoring club president will be invited to attend an award ceremony. Twenty-three merit award winners will each receive $500 and a certificate of achievement.
In consideration for the opportunity to enter the Peace Poster Contest, participants agree to allow Lions Clubs International to use their names and photographs for promotional and publicity purposes. By entering, participants agree to be bound by these rules and the decisions of the judges and Lions Clubs International. To view grand prize and merit award posters from last year, visit www.lionsclubs.org/en/peace-poster-winners.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization, with 1.5 million members in more than 48,000 clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas. In addition to our efforts toward conquering blindness, we have also made a strong commitment to community service and helping youth throughout the world. For more information on Lions Clubs visit www.lionsclubs.org. For more information on the South Carroll Lioness Lions Club visit e-clubhouse.org/sites/southcarrolllioness/index.php.
Susan Bonura is the immediate past president of the South Carroll Lioness Club.
Each Monday, the Carroll County Times publishes a column from a local nonprofit, allowing them to share information about their organization and the issues facing it, as our editorial. To be considered, email cctnews@carrollcountytimes.com with the subject line “Nonprofit View.”