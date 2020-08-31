Nonprofit View: Mission of Mercy delivers care amid the coronavirus crisis

Despite all of the uncertainty that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to our lives, Mission of Mercy has continued to be a source of comfort and care for Carroll County patients who are sick and suffering from chronic health conditions but are uninsured or underinsured.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in March, Mission of Mercy has continued to provide health care, dental care and prescription medications at no cost to our patients. We have done this by altering our service delivery model to comply with federal and state guidelines, just as many other medical and dental practices have done due to the COVID virus.
We quickly transformed from an all in-person treatment model to a hybrid telemedical/teledentistry model. Our physicians and nurses are connecting with patients from a “command central point” where our medications and patient records are stored.
From that location we send patients all of their necessary lab slips and X-ray orders along with their much-needed medications. In conjunction with those efforts, our dental director created a teledentistry program using the internet video service Zoom to screen dental patients, determine their oral health needs and ensure that they receive antibiotics to alleviate their infections until they can receive an appointment.
As Maryland has moved into different phases of safe reopening, we have once again been able to resume some face-to-face-medical and dental visits at our clinic site in Taneytown at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. To ensure the personal health and safety of our patients, all of our physicians, dentists and volunteers follow all CDC protocols and see patients by scheduled appointments only. We cannot safely accommodate walk-in appointments at this time.
We are very grateful to Pastor Frigm of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, to Carroll Hospital and to all of those who support us in the Carroll County community.
They, along with our medical staff and volunteers, are our heroes and we are indebted to them for their sacrifices as they continue to serve on the front lines of this pandemic. Thanks to their continued collaboration, we have provided 463 medical and dental visits for patients through our combined model of limited in-person, telemedical and teledentistry .
The COVID-19 pandemic has also forced us to reimagine our annual fundraising Gala. This year, our event will be held “virtually” on Oct. 9. Within the next few weeks, we will announce the details, on our website at www.amissionofmercy.org, on how you can participate and in doing so, offer your financial support to our organization. And if you are interested in sponsoring or learning more about the Gala, or you would like to learn more about Mission of Mercy, please feel free to contact me, Linda Ryan, at 301.682.5683 ext. 211 or via email at lryan@amissionofmercy.org.
Once again, on behalf of our patients, who are your neighbors and friends, I extend our deepest gratitude for allowing us to bring them healing and hope — even amid these incredibly turbulent times.
Linda Ryan is the executive director of Mission of Mercy.
