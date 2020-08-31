Nonprofit View: Mission of Mercy delivers care amid the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has also forced us to reimagine our annual fundraising Gala. This year, our event will be held “virtually” on Oct. 9. Within the next few weeks, we will announce the details, on our website at www.amissionofmercy.org, on how you can participate and in doing so, offer your financial support to our organization. And if you are interested in sponsoring or learning more about the Gala, or you would like to learn more about Mission of Mercy, please feel free to contact me, Linda Ryan, at 301.682.5683 ext. 211 or via email at lryan@amissionofmercy.org.