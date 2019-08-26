Nonprofit View: CarrollBaby helping to provide diapers, other basic needs that aren’t so basic for many

CarrollBaby was founded this spring to provide an emergency supply of diapers, wipes and baby hygiene items to local families in need. Diapers are donated and inventoried and then distributed through community partner agencies. Families that are enrolled and actively participating in early childhood programs and parenting workshops are eligible to receive 50 diapers per child per month along with wipes and diaper cream. If a family in need is not already participating in programs and workshops, diapers can serve as a gateway resource to help connect them to additional services.