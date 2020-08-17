Nonprofit View: Happy 30th birthday, ADA, you’ve made life better for many | COMMENTARY

The birth of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was quietly celebrated a few weeks ago. Nationally, there were several events planned to mark the occasion and locally there were plans to have a celebration. As with many events this year during the coronavirus pandemic, our local celebration, along with many in the state, was postponed.
I was just beginning my career working with people with disabilities when the ADA was signed into law by President George H.W. Bush on July 26, 1990. I remember hearing some people grumble that this was just another law to add more headaches and expenses for local businesses as they speculated that they would have to widen doorways, eliminate steps, and renovate bathrooms.
Around that time, I accepted a position at The Arc that required me to talk with local business owners about hiring some of our folks who wanted a chance to work in competitive employment. I heard lots of excuses ranging from “I don’t have the money to make all the renovations to my business, to I can’t meet all their anticipated work accommodations. I tried to explain that in most instances, little to no accommodations would be required, people with disabilities who want a job would rather be treated like everyone else than receive special treatment. On a few rare occasions, someone would need an accommodation and, usually. cost was minimal or the accommodation was related to a small adjustment in work hours due to a transportation issue. Little by little, the ADA became a part of our lives and, in most cases, it wasn’t costly or too burdensome.
One of my fondest memories, was being invited to The White House along with others from The Arc to witness the 4-year anniversary and reauthorizing of the ADA by President Bill Clinton. The people attending with me were thrilled that they were being included in the celebration.
The ADA has done a lot of good over the years and provided opportunities to people who needed a little support to become employed or being able to visit a public place. The other thing it did was recognize that people with disabilities can be and want to be contributing members of our communities. Along with their contributions comes the desire to visit places of interest and being able to access transportation.
The ADA has improved the quality of life for many people without the imagined expense or disruption to business operations. Consider that during the recent pandemic, many people with disabilities were considered essential employees as they worked at hospitals, nursing facilities, grocery and home improvement stores. At a time when people were worried about being around others, people with disabilities dutifully went to work. My guess is that during the pandemic, many employers needed to consider requests for accommodations from their employees who didn’t have a disability.
In closing, Happy Birthday ADA, and congratulations to each person that is a little better off because of the ADA. And, thanks to our business owners, leaders, government and elected officials for recognizing the value of the ADA and what it means for others.
Don Rowe is the executive director of The Arc Carroll County. Reach him at drowe@arccarroll.com.
