Nonprofit View: Happy 30th birthday, ADA, you’ve made life better for many | COMMENTARY

Around that time, I accepted a position at The Arc that required me to talk with local business owners about hiring some of our folks who wanted a chance to work in competitive employment. I heard lots of excuses ranging from “I don’t have the money to make all the renovations to my business, to I can’t meet all their anticipated work accommodations. I tried to explain that in most instances, little to no accommodations would be required, people with disabilities who want a job would rather be treated like everyone else than receive special treatment. On a few rare occasions, someone would need an accommodation and, usually. cost was minimal or the accommodation was related to a small adjustment in work hours due to a transportation issue. Little by little, the ADA became a part of our lives and, in most cases, it wasn’t costly or too burdensome.