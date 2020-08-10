Nonprofit View: Boys & Girls Club adapts, shifting focus from after-school to all-day programs

In addition, Boys & Girls Club will continue to provide its critical leadership and character development programs. Having access to the Club will provide kids with a “sense of normal” during this scary and challenging time. We believe it is vital for our youth to connect with something familiar as they begin to find their own “normal.” Boys & Girls Club of Westminster like other nonprofits is reinventing itself and learning to adapt to new challenges. It is our goal to provide solutions that support families, kids and the community.