Nonprofit View: Community Foundation of Carroll County making a difference, with scholarships, homeschool center, more

Some of you, dear readers, will remember a time, not so long ago, when summers were lazy, hazy and slow. There seemed to be an endless string of days at the beach or the mountains, or Grandma’s house. Not so anymore.
Not so, especially here at the Community Foundation of Carroll County, where some amazing things are happening. We are wrapping up the 2019 scholarship season (168 scholarships awarded so far) with a reprise for the 4-H & Future Farmers of America Fair(with 22 scholarships awarded). God bless you and thank you to all our donors who make all this possible.
For almost a year now, a dedicated group of people have been working with the Community Foundation to create a Homeschool Resource Center for Carroll County, and on Tuesday, July 16 it became a reality. Located at 25 Union St., third floor, the center will be open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The phone number for the center is 410-725-2390, and the email is cchomeschoolresource@gmail.com.
We are very grateful for the many generous homeschool families in Carroll County who have donated curricula, manipulatives, textbooks, and books of general interest. The center will offer courses to parents who are new to homeschooling along with networking opportunities with the goal of working together to offer courses a little out of their wheelhouse. The center is also equipped with a printer, book binder and many other office tools and supplies.
A special thank-you is due for the Carroll County Public Schools system for its donation of very useful furnishings, and also to the Westminster Community of Shalom for graciously sharing their beautiful space on Union Street. A grant from the Community Foundation’s Education Opportunity Endowment is funding operating expenses and one staff person for the center.
On July 9, the Tender Care Pregnancy Center ceased operations in Carroll County and a new entity, The Pregnancy and Support Center of Carroll County came into existence under the umbrella of the Community Foundation of Carroll County. Due to the tremendous show of support from the community, the new center opened at the same location at 95 Carroll St. in Westminster (410-871-HOPE) and will be providing pregnancy tests, ultrasound, parenting classes and counselling, as well as diapers, wipes, and infant, toddler and pregnancy clothing.
On Aug. 1, a Barbeque and Music Feast was held for the benefit of the Operating Fund of the Community Foundation. The barbeque and fixings was provided by Andy Nelson’s BBQ, with music by Ira Ostrowski.
You may support the foundation’s 25th year by attending a special preview night of September Song’s much-anticipated production of “The Little Mermaid” on Wednesday, Sept. 4. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased by calling or at the Carroll Arts Council, at 410-848-7272.