Nonprofit View: MOVE Maryland collaborative initiative to raise funds for nonprofits state-wide

The Ulman Foundation announced last week a new virtual initiative: MOVE Maryland. MOVE Maryland is a virtual wellness event designed to move Maryland’s nonprofits forward.
In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and subsequent stay-at-home precautions, Maryland’s nonprofit sector has felt the economic impact along with many sectors of the business community. Many nonprofits count on in-person fundraising events and galas for large portions of their annual revenue, and have had to furlough and lay off staff, decrease programming, and in some cases even cease operations due to budgetary concerns.
MOVE Maryland aims to leverage the power of community to inject Maryland’s nonprofits with funding to continue their essential work, thereby improving the physical, emotional, and economic well-being of the state’s residents. It employs the peer-to-peer fundraising technique, also called social fundraising, to empower individuals to raise funds from their friends, family, and colleagues for causes about which they are passionate. Many small gifts will add up to an impressive impact.
MOVE Maryland will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will log in to the live-streamed online event and may participate remotely in up to four separate 45-minute fitness classes led by in-demand local instructors. Between the classes, pre-recorded videos featuring the missions and work of select partner nonprofits will stream, as well as messages of encouragement from sponsors and notable Maryland leaders and personalities. DJ Kopec, who has gained recent renown for raising more than $1 million worth of funds and in-kind donations for local nonprofits through his live Facebook-streamed charity events, will deejay live throughout the event.
“Maryland’s nonprofits are absolutely crucial to the health and well-being of our residents,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. “Small volunteer-led nonprofits and major hospital and university systems alike are seeking new funding streams to enable the continuation of their life-changing and life-saving work in the midst of this pandemic. In addition to the federal and state assistance, MOVE Maryland provides an innovative opportunity for our state’s nonprofits to engage Marylanders in sustaining their missions.”
Maryland-based nonprofits in good standing are invited to join the event as partner nonprofits. Partner nonprofits will spread the word within their respective communities of supporters, clients, and donors, inviting them to register and fundraise. Individuals may choose one partner nonprofit for which to raise funds through the online event platform, and upon reaching a minimum of $200 raised, will earn a unique login for the Nov. 7 event. At the conclusion of the event, each partner nonprofit will receive 75% of the funds raised by its respective participants, and Ulman will retain 25% to cover event-related staff time and overhead. Ulman seeks sponsorship to cover new expenses directly related to MOVE Maryland.
To date, the following organizations have committed to joining MOVE Maryland as partner nonprofits: Associated Black Charities, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore, Central Scholarship, Maryland Family Network, Moms as Entrepreneurs, Strong City Baltimore Adult Learning Center, and Volo Kids Foundation. MOVE Maryland is an inclusive event, and nonprofits of any size and sector are encouraged to join.
For more information on MOVE Maryland, visit www.movemaryland.org , email move@movemaryland.org , or call (410)964-0202, ext. 117.
