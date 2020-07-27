Nonprofit View: MOVE Maryland collaborative initiative to raise funds for nonprofits state-wide

Maryland-based nonprofits in good standing are invited to join the event as partner nonprofits. Partner nonprofits will spread the word within their respective communities of supporters, clients, and donors, inviting them to register and fundraise. Individuals may choose one partner nonprofit for which to raise funds through the online event platform, and upon reaching a minimum of $200 raised, will earn a unique login for the Nov. 7 event. At the conclusion of the event, each partner nonprofit will receive 75% of the funds raised by its respective participants, and Ulman will retain 25% to cover event-related staff time and overhead. Ulman seeks sponsorship to cover new expenses directly related to MOVE Maryland.