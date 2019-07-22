Nonprofit View: Celebrating 15 years of technology leadership in Carroll County

As a community partner, the Tech Council works diligently to bring technology to those in need through our TechKids and TechWorks programs. Since our inception, we have provided over 3,000 new and refurbished computers to Carroll County students, job-seekers, and area nonprofits at no charge. That’s pretty remarkable being that we, too, are a nonprofit. We’ve been fortunate to be the recipient of grants to assist us in our philanthropic passions, but our primary focus is and always has been providing education, information and resources for our members and the business community.