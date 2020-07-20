Nonprofit View: Historical Society of Carroll County adapting to pandemic with online programs | COMMENTARY

You, the citizens of Carroll County, will have a large say in our success. The historical society is proud to be the prime repository for local history and caretaker of three of the oldest buildings in Westminster. We also offer expert library services and educational programming for all ages. Join us for our first, and hopefully last, Virtual Gala on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. and consider making a donation! Though you will be watching from your homes, you’ll feel closer to your fellow Carroll countians than ever before.